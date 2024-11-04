LIVE • Updated 48 mins ago
Election 2024 updates: Harris, Trump make final pitches to voters; Lady Gaga to headline Ben Franklin Parkway concert
Follow along for live special coverage on the 2024 general election.
What you need to know
- The home stretch: Election Day is tomorrow, and all eyes are on the swing state of Pa.
Election 2024 dispatches
Election Day is almost here. Here’s what to know
Updated 3 hours ago
Harris-Walz campaign set to host massive concert on the Parkway
Updated 2 hours ago
Here’s what to watch on Election Day Eve
Updated 47 mins ago
Election Day is nearly upon us. In a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast.
In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
We know there are seven battleground states that will decide the outcome, barring a major surprise. But major questions persist about the timing of the results, the makeup of the electorate, the influx of misinformation — even the possibility of political violence. At the same time, both sides are prepared for a protracted legal battle that could complicate things further.
Here’s what to watch on the eve of Election Day 2024:
History will be made either way
Given all the twists and turns in recent months, it’s easy to overlook the historical significance of this election.
Harris would become the first female president in the United States’ 248-year history. She would also be the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the office. Harris and her campaign have largely played down gender and race fearing that they might alienate some supporters. But the significance of a Harris win would not be lost on historians.
A Trump victory would represent a different kind of historical accomplishment. He would become the first person convicted of a felony elected to the U.S. presidency, having been convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York hush-money case little more than five months ago.
Trump, who is still facing felony charges in at least two separate criminal cases, argued that he is the victim of a politicized justice system. And tens of millions of voters apparently believe him — or they’re willing to overlook his extraordinary legal baggage.
How long will it take to know the winner?
Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots — not to mention the legal challenges — that can delay the results. But the truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for the winner to be announced this time.
In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon — four days after polls closed. But even then, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.
Four years earlier, the 2016 election was decided just hours after most polls closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night at 2:29 a.m. (it was technically Wednesday morning on the East Coast).
This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close across the seven swing states that are expected to decide the election, barring a major surprise: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner could be declared.
» READ MORE:
In its final stop of the presidential campaign, the Harris-Walz ticket will be hosting a GOTV rally on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring performances by Lady Gaga, The Roots, and more.
Here’s what you need to know:
When is the Harris-Walz rally in Philly?
The GOTV concert will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Who is speaking or performing?
Among those expected to perform or speak are DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.
What road closures are in effect?
The following streets will be closed until approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
- The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street
- 19th Street between Arch Street and Callowhill Street
- 20th Street between Arch Street and Vine Street
- 21st Street between Winter Street and Hamilton Street
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street
- 23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Spring Garden Street Tunnel
- Spring Garden Street Bridge
- Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval
- I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street
- Kelly Drive from Strawberry Mansion Bridge
The I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will remain open, city officials said.
The following streets will be closed through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
- Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street
- Kelly Drive (inbound) from 25th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner and outer lanes) between 22nd Street and 24th Street
Short, intermittent road closures are also expected between the 2200 and 2400 blocks of Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday to accommodate the movement of equipment.
What about parking restrictions?
Parking will be restricted on the following roadways:
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)
- 22nd Street between Winter Street and Spring Garden Street (both sides of street)
- Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue
- Race Street, between 19th Street and 20th Street
City officials say more road closures and restrictions are possible and urge drivers to avoid the area.
Will SEPTA be affected?
SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes.
Detours and specific route changes can be found on SEPTA.org. SEPTA Customer Service can be reached at 215-580-7800 and directly on X (formerly Twitter) @septa_social.
Will there be Secret Service checkpoints?
Before entering the Harris-Walz event site, all guests will pass through an “airport-like” screening checkpoint operated by the United States Secret Service. The following items are prohibited:
- Kknives, firearms, weapons, or otherwise dangerous objects
- Bags larger than a clutch (clear bags preferred); diaper bags are exempt
- Liquids of any quantity, aerosols, or gels; medical items are exempt
- Reusable water bottles (full or empty)
- Outside posters or signs, of any size
- Umbrellas of any size
- Vape pens or lighters
- Lawn chairs, non-service animals, bicycles, balloons, drones, laser pointers, packages, selfie sticks, structures, toy guns or recreational mobility devices
- Any other item deemed hazardous by the United States Secret Service
Will nearby cultutral institutions be closed?
The following cultural institutions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed Monday:
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- The Barnes Foundation
- The Franklin Institute
- The Rodin Museum
- Moore College of Art & Design
- The Academy of Natural Sciences
- Parkway Central Library of the Free Library of Philadelphia
- Parkway Visitor Center and Rocky Shop
Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art Steps will be restricted through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tomorrow, voters across the U.S. will weigh in on races for president, Congress and a host of down-ballot contests.
In the home stretch, all eyes are on the swing state of Pennsylvania. Capping off the presidential campaign season tonight will be a massive GOTV concert on Philly’s Ben Franklin Parkway, with Lady Gaga and The Roots among those slated to perform.
Here’s your voter game plan
Pennsylvania
- Key races to watch
- Row offices: Attorney general | Auditor general | Treasurer
- U.S. Senate: Bob Casey vs. David McCormick
- U.S. House
- 1st District | Bucks, Montgomery counties
- Pa. state House
- 13th District | Chester County
- 18th District | Bucks County
- 142nd District | Bucks County
- 144th District | Bucks County
- 160th District | Chester, Delaware counties
- Ballot questions: Here’s a breakdown of what to expect in Philly’s suburbs
- Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot
New Jersey
- Key races to watch
- U.S. Senate: Andy Kim vs. Curtis Bashaw
- U.S. House
- 1st Congressional District | Burlington, Camden. Gloucester, counties
- 2nd Congressional District | Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, Salem counties
- 3rd Congressional District | Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth counties
- 4th Congressional District | Monmouth, Ocean counties
- 7th Congressional District | Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren counties
- 12th Congressional District | Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, Union counties
- Voting by mail: Here’s what to know about filling out and returning your ballot
Delaware
- Lt. gov. election: Kyle Evans Gay vs. Ruth Briggs King