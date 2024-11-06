This story originally appeared on NPR.

A second Trump administration has the potential to reshape the economy in fundamental ways.

President-elect Trump has promised to slap tariffs on imports, order large-scale deportation of immigrants and cut taxes and government regulations during his second term.

While it’s not certain when — or how — those policies might be enacted, here’s what they could mean for the U.S. economy.

Tax cuts

There’s a reason the stock market surged after Trump won the election. Investors expect a more business-friendly administration, including tax cuts.

During a new term, the former president wants to extend portions of the 2017 tax cut that are set to expire next year, and has called for additional cuts in the corporate tax.

He has also floated the idea of exempting tipped income and Social Security benefits from federal taxes.

The ultimate size and shape of any tax cut may hinge on whether Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives. But the extension of most individual tax cuts, at a minimum, appears likely.

“Some additional tax cuts seem probable in our view, although the timing, size and specifics are highly uncertain,” Wells Fargo economists Jay Bryson and Michael Pugliese wrote in a research note, adding that additional cuts could lead to somewhat faster economic growth in 2026 and 2027.