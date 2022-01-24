The Good Souls Project was developed to recognize an individual or group of individuals from the Delaware Valley Region making significant positive contributions to their neighborhood, community or region through their time, action, talent and dedication. The honoree(s) selected serve as a role model for compassion, generosity and service and are striving to make the world a better place.

These individuals were nominated for efforts outside of their paid employment, unless the effort was within their employment and includes work that is above and beyond the call of duty and has a broader, charitable, and community impact.

If you know someone who has performed an act of kindness, tell us their story by nominating them at whyy.org/goodsoulsform.