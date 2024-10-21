Philly entrepreneur inspires future generations as he works to diversify the tech field in the process

Philadelphia entrepreneur John Henry is on a mission to diversify the tech industry by providing immersive, hands-on learning experiences for youth. As chairman and founder of Grace3 Technologies, Henry is determined to make a difference, especially for underserved communities. His signature initiative, the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit, offers middle and high school students the chance to explore cutting-edge technology, sparking possibilities they may not have considered otherwise.

From law to tech: The journey of a pioneer

Henry’s path to technology wasn’t a straight line. Born in Norristown and raised in State College, Pennsylvania, Henry was often one of the few Black faces in his community.

“We were among the first Black families that lived there in the ‘70s. It was quite an experience,” Henry recalls.

His parents instilled in him two key values: “My mother taught me to be a dreamer. My dad taught me hard work,” he said.

A scholarship to Mercersburg Academy, a college-preparatory boarding school in Central Pennsylvania, set him on a path that led to a football scholarship at Bucknell University and later law school at Washington and Lee University.

“I was the first person in my family to attend boarding school, college or law school,” Henry said, proudly.

Henry began his career as a real estate lawyer before moving into real estate development. But he said something was missing.

“I was lonely,” he said of his time in predominantly white spaces. “There had to be a higher purpose. And I truly believe that the higher purpose is to be a vessel, to share my experiences with the next generations and people that look like me.”

Building Grace3 Technologies

In 2014, Henry transitioned to the tech industry. In 2018, he founded Grace3 Technologies, a wireless communications firm.

“My company ensures that information, that data gets to where it needs to go fast, anywhere in the world,” Henry explains.

Grace3 works with law enforcement, federal agencies and utility companies, providing services in video transmission and robotics, among other areas.

As one of the few Black-led companies in the tech industry, Henry had to break barriers.

“I’m often the only African American company that sells these advanced technologies,” he said.

Despite the challenges, his company has thrived, securing government contracts and expanding its reach.

“Every year we’ve just been chopping wood, chipping away, expanding our markets, sharing our technologies,” Henry said.

Launching the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit

While Henry’s success with Grace3 Technologies is impressive, he wanted to give back in a more personal way. He started by giving 10 scholarships to youth to attend summer camp at Mercersburg Academy. But soon I wanted to do more.

“I had to get out of my own way,” says Henry, “I was waiting for everything to be perfect- but a friend said, ‘man, just do it.”

So he did. In 2021, he launched the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit, a daylong event that exposes kids to cutting-edge technology in a hands-on environment. The event started with 150 kids at the Navy Yard and has grown each year, with this year’s summit held at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus.

“It’s a football stadium. It’s a perfect environment to fly drones, and all the kids had a great time there,” Henry said.

The summit allows middle and high school students to operate drones, interact with robotic dogs and learn about law enforcement equipment.

“It’s experiential learning at its finest. You have to really feel, see and touch these technologies to be exposed to them,” Henry adds.

Students like Senai, a ninth grader, are discovering new possibilities through the summit.

“Surprisingly, I never knew how to drive drones. Honestly, it’s kind of easy, more than I expected,” Senai said.

People as young as 16 can earn a drone operator’s license, which opens up job opportunities that can pay approximately $60-80 per hour.

Expanding the Impact

The Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit isn’t just a one-day event — it’s part of a broader effort to inspire and empower youth from underserved communities. Henry’s work has gained national attention, as the summit expands to cities like New York and Chicago through partnerships with organizations like the National Black Empowerment Council (NBEC).

“John is the epitome of somebody who has really succeeded mightily, personally and professionally,” said Darius Jones, founder of NBEC, an African American leadership network based in Atlanta.

“Instead of just retiring to a life of leisure and self-indulgence, John is the exact opposite,” Jones said. “He’s constantly thinking about how to make people around him better.”

Henry’s dedication to youth doesn’t stop with the summit. His partnerships with organizations like Level Up Philly, founded by Pastor Aaron Campbell, create new opportunities for young people to engage with technology. Campbell, a Season 4 WHYY Good Souls honoree, was introduced to Henry and quickly realized their shared passion for empowering Black and brown youth.

“What we both have in common is we’re committed to wanting to give our underserved Black and brown babies excellence,” Campbell said. “John is definitely a Good Soul, 100%.”

Through Level Up, teens are trained in virtual reality and other advanced technologies, which they, in turn, share with other kids at events like the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit.

“Our kids were there with 15 VR headsets and actually ran it,” Campbell said, proudly.

A Legacy of Possibilities

Henry’s commitment to diversifying the tech pipeline is rooted in his belief that the next generation needs to see people who look like them achieving success.

“My goal is that they see people that look like them that care,” he said. “I hope they see technologies that inspire them. I hope that they see the pathway that they can get there. I hope that they see me and say, ‘Hey, he’s doing it. I can do that too.’”

As Henry looks to the future, he remains committed to creating possibilities for others.

“I think I’m a ‘possibilitarian,’ someone who’s not only willing to think outside of the box, but they’re willing to blow the box up to get to the end goal,” Henry said, explaining how he sees opportunities where others might see limitations.

John Henry’s work has already touched hundreds of lives — and with each passing year — his impact continues to grow.

“Now it’s just getting bigger, more fun, and more dynamic as we grow the tech summit,” he said.

Besides his two children, Austin and Elizabeth, Henry’s legacy is one of possibility: opening doors, creating opportunities and inspiring the next generation to dream big and work hard, just as he did.

If you know someone who has performed an act of kindness, whether it be big or small and you think they serve as an example of compassion, generosity and service, nominate them here: whyy.org/goodsoulsform.