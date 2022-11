Gun violence in Philadelphia has reached a boiling point. Politicians, police and community members are searching for ways to curb the staggering statistics. City Council President Darrell Clarke proposed Stop and Frisk as a potential solution in the summer of 2022. Could beefing up this controversial police tactic help keep Philly safe? Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores diverse perspectives and solutions to the city’s gun violence crisis . The five-episode podcast is a production of WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting.