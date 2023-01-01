DOWNLOAD: “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a WHYY News and Temple University Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting podcast and check out the special section here.

As 2022 sunsets, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection logs a grim statistic – 514 homicides. Surpassing the 500 mark two years in a row is a devastating reality for a city that has been working feverishly to stop the killings. While the city’s homicide number is down 7% from 562 killings last year, shootings remain a seemingly unshakeable scourge.

City data tells us there are 57 blocks across the city that primarily fuel these statistics.

WHYY News is committed to reporting on solutions to Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis and public safety. The news department, along with the Temple University Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting, created a podcast on stop and frisk that dives headlong into the conversation about how one particular policing method became a focal point for conversations around gun violence prevention in 2022.

Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist explores how a more visible and utilized stop and frisk police tactic might curb gun violence and improve public safety. Over a two-plus month reporting period, WHYY News Gun Violence Prevention Reporter Sammy Caiola and Logan Center Director Yvonne Latty talked to community members, public officials, experts, legal professionals, citizen advocates, and the police. They compiled their work into a five-episode podcast that considers how Philadelphia might apply a renewed stop and frisk — an underreported topic that requires deeper contemplation.

This reporting project came to pass after City Council President Darrell Clarke made headlines as he introduced the idea of a more visible stop and frisk policy as a solution to gun violence following a mass shooting on South Street in July. We unpack the history of the controversial topic and gain community perspectives to explain where the city must go from here.

By taking an in-depth look at how Philadelphia arrived at this point, I recognize this podcast and story content may be triggering and traumatic to some audiences and listeners. Each episode of the podcast starts with an audio editor’s note from me and a content warning. The stories told are sobering and the community introspection is at times painful. We understand our role as journalists is to tell the truth, even when doing so brings harsh and even unpleasant subjects to light. I recognize as a news leader that we cannot dumb down the realities, the experiences and the challenges borne by victims and co-victims of violence.