Fourth of July mass shooting: 9 shot, including 4 juveniles, in Southwest Philadelphia; 1 killed

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a Fourth of July mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Police say nine people, four juveniles and five adults, were shot near the intersection of 60th Street and Kingsessing Ave. at 11:40 p.m.

Officers on routine patrol say they found one victim lying on the ground.

Additional victims were discovered by responding officers, and some other victims arrived at area hospitals.