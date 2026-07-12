Delaware earns national recognition for arts vibrancy, reflecting a decade of public investment
A national report highlights how sustained public investment and community support have strengthened Delaware's cultural landscape.
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Delaware is once again earning national recognition for the strength of its arts community.
A new report from Southern Methodist University DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, ranks Delaware No. 11 in the nation for arts vibrancy, while Wilmington placed 57th among the country’s 100 most arts-vibrant communities. The 10th annual Arts Vibrancy Index analyzed all 50 states and more than 900 communities using data on arts activity, audience participation and government support.
The recognition highlights Delaware’s long-standing investment in arts organizations and artists, as well as the role local audiences play in supporting cultural institutions across the state.
“That Delaware ranks eleventh in the nation for arts vibrancy reflects what sustained public investment in the arts can produce,” said Jessica Ball, director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “Through annual appropriations …, Delaware has built a cultural infrastructure of national consequence.”
Wilmington’s recognition emphasizes the city’s concentration of arts organizations from established institutions like the Delaware Art Museum, Grand Opera House, Delaware Theatre Company, OperaDelaware and the Delaware Symphony Orchestra to community-based organizations including the Christina Cultural Arts Center, The Music School of Delaware and First State Ballet Theatre. Signature events such as the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival also draw audiences from across the region, contributing to the city’s cultural footprint.
How were the rankings tabulated?
Andrew Truscott, the Delaware Division of the Arts program officer for marketing and communications, said the rankings are based on measurable data rather than subjective opinions about artistic quality.
“In plain terms, the first being how much art the community produces, how many people show up for it and spend their own money on it, and then how much the government invests in it,” he said. “Those researchers out of those three buckets call those supply, demand and public support, and those roll up into 13 different measures, everything from the number of arts organizations and working artists, all the way to ticket revenue and public and private philanthropy.”
Delaware retains its ranking
Delaware has remained around the 11th spot in recent years, something Truscott attributes in part to consistent public funding.
“The Delaware General Assembly intentionally funds the arts every year. And that steady support lets organizations plan, hire and grow their programming year over year,” he noted. “Each year, the state of Delaware, through the general assembly appropriations, invests approximately $6.5 to $7 million in public funding to support nonprofit arts organizations, nonprofit organizations who do arts work.”
Truscott said the funding helps organizations offer affordable programming throughout Delaware.
Programs supported through such funding include free performances at Freeman Arts Pavilion, free admission days at the Delaware Art Museum, summer programming at the Grand Opera House and arts opportunities offered by organizations such as the Dover Art League.
Beyond expanding access to the arts, Truscott said the sector also contributes to Delaware’s economy. Arts organizations help generate business for nearby restaurants, hotels and retailers, while attracting visitors from outside the state.
“In Delaware, we know from some studies that nonprofit arts and culture is more than a $200 million a year business and supports more than 3,000 jobs in the nonprofit arts and culture sector,” Truscott said.
Looking ahead, Truscott said the recognition is encouraging, but the Division of the Arts sees it as motivation to continue expanding participation and supporting artists across the state.
“While 11th in the country is a great place to stand, it’s not a place that we intend to sit down,” he said.
The Delaware Division of the Arts plans to release the results of its strategic planning process and statewide listening sessions later this year, which will help shape its priorities over the next five to 10 years.
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