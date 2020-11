Join Check, Please! Philly host and self-proclaimed food nerd, Kae Lani Palmisano, for a tasty exploration of our favorite food obsessions. Each episode of Delishtory serves up a heaping helping of context for some of America’s most iconic dishes, offering insight into their origin and popularity. Because everything tastes a little bit better when it’s sprinkled with facts. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory.

Watch episodes on the PBS App or on YouTube.