How Did Potatoes Change the World?

Potatoes are grown in 125 countries and are eaten by over a billion people worldwide, but where do they come from? Kae Lani shares the story of the potato’s migration and discusses how new theories shape our understanding of Polynesian contact with the starchy root vegetable.

Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

Delishtory is a production of WHYY.