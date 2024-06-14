    How Did Potatoes Change the World?

    Potatoes are grown in 125 countries and are eaten by over a billion people worldwide, but where do they come from?

    Air Date: June 14, 2024

    Potatoes are grown in 125 countries and are eaten by over a billion people worldwide, but where do they come from? Kae Lani shares the story of the potato’s migration and discusses how new theories shape our understanding of Polynesian contact with the starchy root vegetable.

    Delishtory brings you a tasty exploration into our favorite food obsessions. It’s delicious, it’s history – it’s Delishtory!

    Delishtory is a production of WHYY.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Delishtory

    Join Kae Lani Palmisano as she delves into the delicious history behind our favorite food obsessions. 

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate