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Hundreds of kids in Delaware are homeless. But a proposed pilot program could help some of them move into stable housing.

State Rep. Kim Williams, D-Stanton, housing and education advocates are championing an effort to fund rental vouchers for dozens of families with school-aged kids living in motels or shelters.

It would cost $800,000 in the fiscal year 2027 budget and serve 50 families. It’s been endorsed by the Delaware State Education Association.

According to the 2025 Point in Time Count by the Housing Alliance of Delaware, 1,585 people statewide were experiencing homelessness, unsheltered or in some kind of temporary housing. Children under 18 made up about 27% of the homeless population.

Karen Eller, a middle school teacher at Maurice Pritchett Academy in Wilmington, calls housing a human right. Pritchett has one of the highest student poverty rates in the state. She said a number of her students have experienced homelessness.

“I’ve seen firsthand the barriers families are up against when trying to navigate an extremely complex system,” Eller said. “While there are many resources out there, many are hard to access in real time, out of reach, especially when a family is in an active crisis.”