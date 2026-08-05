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Delaware House and Senate leaders are expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether or not they will sign off on using roughly $270,000 in taxpayer funding for the creation of an Office of Surgeon General, which Gov. Matt Meyer implemented without their knowledge.

Meyer established a state-level surgeon general within the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services through an executive order last month. For the position, he tapped Neil Hockstein, who has been serving patients in Delaware for 20 years as an otolaryngologist, or ear, nose and throat doctor.

Hockstein founded and is the chief medical officer of Parallel ENT & Allergy of Delaware, which has four locations throughout New Castle County.

Hockstein said while he will report to DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young and supervise the Division of Public Health, he will also report to the governor. Despite the position still pending approval from the state Office of the Controller General, he officially started Monday.

Joint Finance Committee Chairman state Sen. Trey Paradee and other lawmakers said they were stunned to learn of DHSS’ intent to reclassify a nursing supervisor role into the surgeon general position last month.

A spokesperson with the Senate Democratic Majority Caucus said the request was submitted to the Department of Human Resources on July 1, as sleep-deprived lawmakers left Legislative Hall after an all-night final day of session.

Although lawmakers weren’t informed about the new position until July, Hockstein said he began having conversations about joining DHSS starting around April.

“Unfortunately, the administration announced Dr. Hockstein’s new role before it had any discussions with the legislature and before requesting the job reclassification necessary to create the surgeon general position,” state Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola said in a statement.