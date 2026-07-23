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It’s hard to miss a bright pink, 38-foot-long bus taking up multiple spaces in a parking lot. It might look out of place, but inside it hosts cancer screening technology that can detect a tumor within the span of a 15-minute appointment.

TidalHealth Mobile Mammography, a bus that provides mammograms, launched earlier this month. The unit uses the same 3D mammogram imaging technology available at TidalHealth Breast Centers. The health care provider will offer mobile mammograms throughout the Delmarva region, including Sussex County and parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“It is not different than much of the services at many of our breast centers throughout Sussex County,” said Kathryn Fiddler, the vice president of Population Health at TidalHealth. “It provides all that same wraparound support. It’s just able to bring it into neighborhoods so people don’t have to do so much to travel to get that testing.”

The $1 million project was funded partially through donations raised by TidalHealth last fall. Donations include $100,000 from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation and $125,000 from Joseph Zimmer LLC, which established the Sheila Zimmer Breast Screening Fund. The fund will provide about $250,000 annually if matched over the next five years.

The mobile unit parks at a variety of community spots, like workplaces, health fairs and TidalHealth locations, among others. That includes areas that have limited access to preventive care.

“We understand that the Route 13 and Route 113, everything more westerly — is often more impoverished and has a lot more challenges accessing lots of things — food, safe housing and health care,” said Fiddler, who is also a doctor of nursing practice. “That is definitely an area of focus, but not the only focus because there’s pockets of people who desperately need support through access to healthcare throughout Sussex County.”

In its Community Health Needs Assessment, TidalHealth identified breast cancer as one of the most serious health issues in Sussex County. It noted that community feedback emphasized that the county might not receive the same health programs as New Castle and Kent counties. According to Fiddler, there are no other active mobile mammography units available in Sussex County.

“We’ve heard it from women, how hard it was and how difficult it was to get the screening and some of the barriers that they had,” Fiddler said.