From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“Ámense [ustedes] mismos, ponganse primero, valoren la vida. Yo creo que no es tanto la enfermedad, sino cómo estamos viviendo el día a día…”

“Love yourself, put yourself first, value life. I believe that it is not so much the disease, but how we are living [the] day to day…”

That’s Katherina Sotelo, a breast cancer survivor from Newark, Delaware, who faced a life-threatening diagnosis that completely changed her life. Her journey, though deeply personal, reflects a shared reality for countless individuals who experience cancer’s profound impact. It illustrates both the hardships and resilience that shape so many lives touched by this disease.

Delaware’s Division of Public Health recently released its latest report on Cancer Incidence and Mortality, covering the years 2017 to 2021, which shows a decline in overall cancer rates. Despite that improvement, the report also highlights persistent disparities and identifies the cancers that continue to have the most significant impact on Delawareans.

“We’re glad to see that the numbers are slowly coming down. Back in the 90s, Delaware was ranked No. 2 in the nation. And now, as of this report, for periods of 2017 to 2021, we’re now ranked 16th,” said Dawn Hollinger, chief of the Bureau of Cancer Prevention and Control at DPH. “Others will prefer it moved a little faster in that lower direction, but, you know, we are making progress.”

According to the report, the top four cancers in Delaware for both incidence and mortality are female breast, prostate, lung and bronchus, and colorectal, mirroring national trends with slight rate variations. Female breast cancer made up 17% of all new cases, prostate cancer 16%, and lung and bronchus cancer 14%.

The report highlights that, despite overall progress, significant disparities still impact communities of color.

“When we look by racial groups, we do see non-Hispanic Black women are more affected by breast cancer than compared to other races. We also see non-Hispanic Black men are more affected by prostate cancer than compared to other racial groups,” said Sumitha Nagarajan, cancer epidemiologist with DPH.

In 2018, Katherina Sotelo was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. For four years, she felt fine and genuinely believed she was in good health after routinely self-checking and finding no signs or lumps. However, after four years without a formal screening, she decided to undergo a test and soon received a call confirming she was in stage two of breast cancer.