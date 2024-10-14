From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Stephanie Knutsen and her husband have sold pasteurized milk in southern Delaware for over 20 years. They have 50 cows that produce 400 gallons of milk a day. But Knutsen said it’s a struggle making ends meet.

“We wouldn’t want to live any other way, but it certainly isn’t for the faint of heart either,” she said. “We’re just not really seeing a future for our kids in the dairy industry.”

Many dairy farmers also saw no future over the past two decades. Knutsen said that when her family started in Delaware’s dairy industry, there were around 100 other farms in the state. Now there are 13.

Delaware is the latest state to legalize the retail sale of raw milk and raw milk products, with Gov. John Carney recently signing the bill lawmakers passed earlier this year. Dairy farmers like Knutsen hope the new law will help struggling family farms survive despite federal officials increasingly warning about the lucrative market’s serious health risks.

While most people drink pasteurized milk, government surveys have estimated that more than 4% of Americans have tried raw milk at least once in the past 12 months.

Knutsen says they earn an average of $1.45 per gallon for pasteurized milk. While there is no set national price for raw milk, a Google search shows that a gallon of raw milk can fetch between $5 and $20 on average.

That could bring tens of millions more dollars to local farmers compared to pasteurized sales.

“It absolutely has the ability to save the Delaware dairy industry for those who want to get involved in it,” Knutsen said.