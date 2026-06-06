From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, unveiled a site-specific, permanent work from artist Roberto Lugo on Thursday night to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

“Permanence: We Were Here” is a 4-foot-tall ceramic vessel that commemorates the museum’s location within the walls of the former Bucks County Jail, which opened in 1884.

“The piece blends the museum’s history as the former Bucks County Jail, its future in its mission to elevate and diversify our collection through the work of some of the most notable contemporary artists in our region, and it commemorates our nation’s shared history at the moment of its 250th year,” Anne Corso, executive director and CEO of the museum, said at the unveiling.