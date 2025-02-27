From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Lewis Tanner Moore collected the work of an artist, he often ushered the artist into a relationship that would last a long time and cover a lot of ground.

He and Donald Camp bonded over Camp’s monumental-sized headshots of Black individuals, two of which are now on view in “Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real: Collecting Black Art and the Legacy of Lewis Tanner Moore” at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown.

They also shared a love of French food.

“We both loved really good French cheese. And a good one is hard to find,” Camp said while recalling an evening trying to impress Moore and his wife. “He and Judy were coming to dinner, and I had found this one cheese. It was really rare. He walks in the door with the same cheese.”