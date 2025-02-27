Lewis Tanner Moore spent his life collecting Black art. His legacy is on view at Doylestown’s Michener Art Museum

Moore, who died last year, championed Black artists and left an indelible mark on the art world. His collection numbered in the "hundreds, maybe thousands."

Visitors to the Michener Museum exhibit, ''Yesterday's Dreams are Real, are greeted by this sandstone sculpture by Selma Burke. Burke was known for sculpting the portrait of Roosevelt that appears on the U.S. dime. The sandstone nude figure once stood guard outside the artist's studio door in New Hope, Pa. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

When Lewis Tanner Moore collected the work of an artist, he often ushered the artist into a relationship that would last a long time and cover a lot of ground.

He and Donald Camp bonded over Camp’s monumental-sized headshots of Black individuals, two of which are now on view in “Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real: Collecting Black Art and the Legacy of Lewis Tanner Moore” at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown.

They also shared a love of French food.

“We both loved really good French cheese. And a good one is hard to find,” Camp said while recalling an evening trying to impress Moore and his wife. “He and Judy were coming to dinner, and I had found this one cheese. It was really rare. He walks in the door with the same cheese.”

a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
''The Man Who Sews'' by Donald E. Camp, depicts Mr. Collin Louis, who sewed regalia for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. Camp created a series of portraits of New Orleans residents in 2008 as they recovered from the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Moore, who died last year at age 70 from a heart attack, was known for keeping artists on their toes. He was a collector of work by Black artists and the descendent of a major Black artist — his great uncle was Henry Ossawa Tanner, the Philadelphia-born-and-bred painter who became the first African American artist to achieve international acclaim. Tanner’s house in North Philadelphia is the focus of a preservation effort.

Lewis Tanner Moore
Lewis Tanner Moore, grandnephew of Henry Ossawa Tanner, collected Black art for most of his life. His collection is the basis for an exhibit at the Michener Museum in Doylestown, ”Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real: Collecting Black Art and the legacy of Lewis Tanner Moore.” (Courtesy of the Michener Museum)

When Moore visited Barbara Bullock in her studio in 2022, he saw an untitled paper collage she was working on and told her not to fuss with it anymore.

“She said that he came to her studio and saw it and said, ‘This is perfect. Stop.’ Then acquired the piece,” said Michener curator Laura Igoe. “He knew when it was ready for him.”

a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
''Portrait of a Woman'' (1960) by Ellen Powell Tiberino, the matriarch of a family of artists in Philadelphia, is part of the Collection of Lewis Tanner Moore on display at the Michener Museum in Doylestown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Artist Curlee Raven Holten said Moore would barter art over dinner.

“He had a dinner guest who was a major collector. The dinner guest saw one of my pieces on the wall and said he wanted that piece,” Holten recalled. “Lewis said, ‘I’ll give him this piece off the wall if you replace it.’ So I sold the piece that Lewis had in his collection and, of course, replaced it.”

“Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real” features about 90 paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works related to Moore’s collection, which he had been building for more than 50 years. The collection is primarily composed of contemporary artists, many of whom Moore knew personally.

Igoe could not be certain how many pieces are in the Moore collection  — “hundreds, maybe thousands” — including works by Paul F. Keene, Ellen Tiberino, Selma Burke, Faith Ringgold, Syd Carpenter, Leroy Johnson, Louis B. Sloan and Allan Freelon.

Born into a legacy

Moore grew up surrounded by the legacy of his ancestor, Henry O. Tanner, under the tutelage of his father, an attorney also named Lewis Tanner Moore, who collected art and co-founded the elite Black society organization The Pyramid Club.

When the younger Moore was a teenager at Chestnut Hill Academy, he noticed his art classes featured nothing by the artists whose work he lived with at home, nor any artists not from the dominant white, male culture. So he organized an exhibition of Black artists at the school.

Moore grew up with paintings of his great uncle nearby — he even hung an original oil by Tanner in his college dorm room — but it was Paul Keene who first got him excited about contemporary art. His father collected work by Keene, who had become a family friend.

A photo of the painting 'Watermelon Blues'
Four musicians, outlined in blue, overlay a repeating pattern of watermelon slices in Curlee Raven Holton's ''Watermelon Blues'' (1998). The painting subverts watermelon's harmful stereotypes against African Americans. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

“Early on, I had a chance to see him with his beret and his pipe. He was always cool. He was always smooth,” said Moore in a 2021 video conversation with the Brandywine Workshop. “And he was producing these images that just held the wall.”

As a teenager, Moore began acquiring art pieces by artists he knew and liked, and never stopped.

“He had met so many artists of color that had little access to the marketplace, had little opportunity to exhibit and had little opportunity to have their work documented,” Holten said. “He believed in the creative enterprise, that it was a validation of our humanity. It was a very affectionate connection.”

  • Laura Turner Igoe posing for a photo in the exhibt
    Michener Museum Chief Curator Laura Turner Igoe created the exhibit ''Yesterday's Dreams Are Real: Collecting Black Art and the legacy of Lewis Tanner Moore.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • 2 paintings hung up on a wall in an exhibit
    Moe Brooker's painting (left), ''Yesterday's Dreams Are Real,'' gives its name to the Michener Museum's exhibit on collecting Black art. It appears beside Henry Ossawa Turner's painting, ''Algiers.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    Curlee Raven Holton made ''They Are Coming'' in 2002 in response to anti-immigration sentiments in the United States. The large oil painting from the Collection of Lewis Tanner Moore is part of the Michener Museum exhibit, ''Yesterday's Dreams Are Real.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A sculpture on display
    Sculptures by Philadelphia artist and educator Syd Carpenter were acquired by the Michener Museum in 2021. The sculptures represent specific Black-owned farms and gardens in the U.S. South. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    ''Portrait of a Woman'' (1960) by Ellen Powell Tiberino, the matriarch of a family of artists in Philadelphia, is part of the Collection of Lewis Tanner Moore on display at the Michener Museum in Doylestown. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    This collaged face is the last work Lewis Tanner Morore collected from Barbara Bullock. It was created in 2022 as Bullock worked through the loss of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • four pieces of art hanging up in the exhibit
    Photographs by Ron Tarver depict the enduring tradition of Black cowboys in Philadelphia. These were recently acquired by the Michener Museum and are on display in the exhibit, ''Yesterday's Dreams Are Real.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • Multiple pieces of art hanging up in the exhibit
    Lewis Tanner Moore had personal relationships with many of the artists he collected, like Paul E. Keene Jr., whose works appear in a dense cluster in the Michener Museum exhibit. Keene, a family friend, ''shaped my idea of what an artist should be,'' Moore said. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    Louis B. Sloan's oil painting of the Maurice River was acquired by the Michener Museum in 2021 from the collection of Lewis Tanner Moore. Sloan was the first African American to join the faculty of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    ''Gloucester Scene'' by Allan Randall Freelon (1928) is painted in an impressionistic style. Freelon resisted the pressure at the time that Black artists should pursue African themes. He defended an artist's right to choose their subject matter and means of expression. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • a piece of art hanging up in the exhibit
    Art colleector Lewis Tanner Moore hung this painting in his dormitory at Amherst College. It was painted by his granduncle Henry Ossawa Tanner while the latter was a student at Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • A sculpture on display
    ''Harlem Socialite,'' a sculpture by Selma Burke, is among the works from the Lewis Tanner Moore collection on display at the Michener Museum in Doylestown. Moore, a grandnephew of painter Henry Ossawa Turner, championed the work of Black artists an encourged the museum to prioritize diversity in their collecting and exhibiting. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Being in the conversation

Camp said his relationship with Moore changed how he thought about his art. Once his work entered Moore’s collection, it became part of something greater.

“He introduced something to me as an artist that I never thought of. He told me my work deserved to be a part of the conversation,” Camp said. “I never thought about my art being part of a conversation. I knew that’s what I was doing, but I never thought about that word. That word became very, very important to me.”

When Moore first acquired his work in the 1990s, Holten said he felt “anointed.”“I knew how important he was as a collector. I knew about the family history,” he said. “But when I got to his home and saw all the other artists, I felt like I thought I was special. I realized I’m not so special. There’s so many of them.”

“I think all of us had that experience. It was validating for each of us, but we realized how many artists that he was also supporting, and we began to meet those other artists and develop projects with them,” he said.

Multiple pieces of art hanging up in the exhibit
Landscapes by Louis B. Sloan, collected by Lewis Tanner Moore, are displayed in the Michener Museum exhibit, ''Yesterday's Dreams Are Real.'' Sloan traveled throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey to paint his landscapes. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Moore also influenced museums to develop their collections with more Black artists. The title of the show, “Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real,” comes from a painting by the late Philadelphia abstract artist Moe Brooker, which the Michener recently acquired at Moore’s urging. This exhibition is the first time the museum has displayed it.

Several pieces in the exhibition are from Michener’s own collection, representing artists in Moore’s collection. Igoe said Moore, who lived near the museum, had been informally involved with it for many years, nudging curators to consider more Black art.

“We wanted to honor Louis’ legacy not just by sharing his collection, but also sharing work we acquired recently because of his encouragement,” she said.

“Yesterday’s Dreams Are Real” will be on view until July 27.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

