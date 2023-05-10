But Chinatown remains vulnerable, said John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation. The neighborhood is home to some 200 retail businesses and many of them are still struggling to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having “significantly less” foot traffic in the neighborhood is a big reason why, he said.

“A lot of people’s jobs and small business owners really rely on this recovery. And it’s happening too slow for us,” said Chin.

The prospect of the Philadelphia 76ers building a new basketball arena near the edge of Chinatown is also stoking fears about the neighborhood’s future.

The community is overwhelmingly against the team’s $1.3 billion proposal for 10th and Market streets. They worry the traffic congestion on game nights will dissuade people from patronizing Chinatown businesses. There are also broader concerns that the arena will spark rapid gentrification that will displace families and business owners, effectively destroying the historic neighborhood.

“We really have to come up with a land use and neighborhood zoning plan that addresses the arena, as well as any and all future developments. I think that’s the only way our Chinatown is going to survive and thrive,” said Chin.

About five miles away, on the 2900 block of Diamond Street, sits the Henry Ossawa Tanner House, a National Historic Landmark.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum considers Tanner “the most distinguished African American artist of the 19th century.” He was internationally known for his religious paintings, including “The Savior,” “The Annunciation,” and “Mary.”