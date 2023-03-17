Opponents of the arena worry the development would destroy Chintown’s cultural character while displacing longtime residents and businesses. They’re concerned the project would create such a traffic nightmare that people would look to avoid Chinatown. They’ve also expressed doubt that fans would patronize Chinatown restaurants before or after games, believing they would opt to eat from arena concession stands instead.

PCDC’s position runs counter to what the Sixers have said about the community response to the proposal. David Adelman, a part-owner of the team, has said the majority of people he’s presented the project to were “neutral to positive” about the team’s proposal.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for 76Devcorp said in a statement that PCDC’s opposition was “disappointing.”

“It’s disappointing when Market East is in the midst of economic decline and after our attempts to work with PCDC that they would reach this decision without seeing our official proposal. Our investment will include one of the largest community benefits agreements in the history of our city and country. In recent weeks, stakeholders continue to come out in support of this privately-funded project at this critical time in our city. We remain committed to developing this project in a way that protects the city we love and benefits all of Philadelphia.”

The community benefits agreement, which could total $50 million, is considered key to the massive project becoming a reality. Adelman has said it would likely include money for initiatives aimed at improving public safety, supporting small businesses, and creating affordable housing.

It would remain in place for at least 30 years and be legally binding.

The team’s proposal also needs a variance for construction to start because the arena is considered a special use under the city’s zoning code.

The franchise hopes to achieve both goals before the end of the year. The team wants to open a new arena in 2031, when its lease is up at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.