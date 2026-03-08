From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Chinatown Stitch, a proposal to cap a portion of the Vine Street Expressway and reconnect the two halves of Philadelphia’s Chinatown that it divided decades ago, has hit a major setback after its funding was rescinded. But organizers and community partners say they are determined to keep the project alive.

In March 2024, the city of Philadelphia was initially awarded a federal Neighborhood Access and Equity grant of nearly $159 million meant to fund the final design and construction phases of the Stitch project. But the passage of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” rescinded nearly all NAE grants, leaving lawmakers and project partners scrambling to find alternative sources of funding for projects like the Chinatown Stitch.

For Philadelphia, the bill’s passage meant that the money dedicated to completing the Chinatown project suddenly vanished.

Last month, PennDOT asked the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to reallocate $12.5 million in transportation funds within the region’s planning budget to complete the Chinatown Stitch’s final design phase. The proposal would shift $10 million from a federal highway improvement program administered by PennDOT and add $2.5 million from the city. But some representatives from suburban counties have questioned whether the region should commit design funding before construction money for the project is secured.

At a DVRPC board meeting in mid-February, Director of Regional Planning Mike Boyer said that having a project be awarded a federal grant that was then entirely rescinded is “very unusual [and] unprecedented.”

Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems who has also served as a principal manager for the Chinatown Stitch, said in an interview that the support from all corners of the region for the project has been “nothing short of overwhelming,” especially from those “who were around for the original highway construction.”

Construction of the Vine Street Expressway in the 1960s cut Chinatown in two. Residents protested against the expressway at the time, marking the beginning of decades of resistance to urban development projects in the neighborhood, including the Pennsylvania Convention Center expansion, a proposed casino, and two defeated stadium proposals.

The Chinatown Stitch proposal, to build a 2 1/2-block green space over the sunken expressway between 10th and 13th streets and reconnect the northern and southern sections of Chinatown, was identified in 2017 as a priority for the neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation has been one of the driving forces behind the project.

“[Our] involvement with the Vine Street Expressway goes back to 1966,” PCDC Executive Director John Chin said. “PCDC has always been the visionary of what Vine Street could be.”

Chin said that the funding for the Stitch would represent the culmination of over 15 years of work to improve the area around the expressway, and the federal allocation was the “big pot of money that would really transform” it.