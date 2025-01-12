From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In a stunning turn of events, the Philadelphia 76ers will remain at the sports complex in South Philadelphia instead of building a new basketball arena in Center City, according to multiple sources.

The decision is rooted in a deal struck with Comcast Spectacor, and comes more than two years after the team proposed the new arena for Center City. The NBA and the NFL helped broker the agreement, which ended the franchise’s second attempt to have a home of its own.

Over the next decade, Comcast hopes to transform the sports complex into a year-round destination for work and play. The $2.5 billion proposal calls for new retail and restaurants, a music venue and a hotel.

For now, the plan doesn’t specifically call for a new arena but does leave room for one. Comcast recently completed a $400 million overhaul of the Wells Fargo Center, where the Sixers currently play.

A Comcast spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, who strongly supported the arena project, is expected to hold a conference at 11 a.m. Monday. Greenlighting the arena was a defining moment of her first year in office.

In December, City Council passed legislation authorizing the $1.3 billion arena. The 12-5 vote ended a contentious legislative process featuring hours of public testimony, intense closed-door negotiations and the forcible removal of several arena opponents from council chambers.