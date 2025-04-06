Grassroots, traditional media outlets should collaborate

Panelists discussed the importance of collaboration among traditional and nontraditional or grassroots media outlets.

Grassroots journalists and media outlets like his own have an advantage over traditional media organizations, Nuñez said.

“They feel like it’s somebody in the community talking,” he said of his work at Wooder Ice. “I’m not somebody, a transplant telling them about their neighborhood and whatnot. And I’m being more inclusive.”

Russell said nontraditional and traditional media can find common ground and amplify each other’s work. An example of that, she said, is the work of the Philadelphia Journalism Collaborative.

“As far as being a trusted source, you know, we have to find a way to work with traditional media,” she said. “It’s not going anywhere, right? They have the big brands, they have the big stages. But at the same time, we can be collaborative, right? We can collaborate with each other.”

Panelists discussing the Every Voice Every Vote initiative also highlighted how content sharing and collaboration among smaller newsrooms can advance important work to meet community members’ information needs.

“There’s a lot of power in being small but being a big group together,” said Olivia Kram, digital media marketing and community manager at The Philadelphia Citizen. By joining together with other newsrooms to advance each other’s work, Kram said, that helps counter traffic changes from search engines such as Google that privilege artificial intelligence.



Build partnerships outside of journalism to serve audiences

Rebecca Neuwirth, chief strategy officer at Documented, a nonprofit newsroom reporting with and for immigrant communities in New York City, described how the organization has built relationships with public libraries, schools, community organizations, the International Rescue Committee and a range of institutions to better serve their audience.

It’s vital for media organizations to understand, she said, “how important journalism is as part of an ecosystem of activism in our communities and in our country, and really to understand how we’re playing a role in conjunction with many others, and what it could look like for us to think more expansively about how we relate to the other folks in that while still having the integrity and the training and the discipline that is journalism.”

Neuwirth said Documented prioritizes those relationships to be able to fulfill their mission of giving community members the information they need.

“Our work is only effective if we’re actually genuinely reaching the people who we are working with and and the only way to do that is to genuinely listen and to think of their needs,” she said. “So I guess the biggest thing is just this unrelenting focus on how do we get and engage with and listen to the communities that we want to reach, and the deep knowledge that that is the most important work.”

Neuwirth said an example of how these partnerships amplify the newsroom’s work is the Wage Theft Monitor that Documented built and translated into Spanish and Chinese. The tool is “the largest public repository of data on New York businesses found guilty of wage theft.” The information is then made accessible to the people who are most in need of it through community partners, and shared widely with the workers who are most at risk for being victims of wage theft.

“We’re just at the beginning of what it looks like for journalism to really build deep partnerships with other people who care equally about the work that we’re doing, and can use our data and information to build the credibility and knowledge of the constituents that they’re working with,” she said.