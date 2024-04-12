Bridging Blocks
Gun violence prevention advocates, community members gather for Bridging Blocks event
Advocates said gun violence prevention needs to be a “priority” for elected officials and leaders.
1 month ago
Bridging Blocks: The immigration debate comes to Northeast Philly
About a dozen attendees discussed their experiences with immigration at Northeast Regional Library this week.
2 months agoListen 1:00
Transforming Philly public transit: Riders advocate for a streamlined service
In the last of three conversations, participants at WHYY News’ Bridging Blocks event discussed cleanliness and rider etiquette.
2 months ago
Riders discuss possibilities, shortfalls of public transit at Bridging Blocks event
In the second of three conversations, participants of WHYY News’ Bridging Blocks asked for reliable transit and funding for the region’s public transportation.
2 months ago
Kensington residents and community leaders say they want to change the narrative around the neighborhood’s image
Changing the portrayal of Kensington, some residents say, starts with amplifying the positive work being done to uplift communities — "something we can all be proud of.”
4 months agoListen 1:15
5 key takeaways on civic dialogue and journalism from WHYY News summit
The conference boasted a full roster of local journalism experts who shared their thoughts on cultivating civic dialogue with audiences.
5 months ago
Philly’s housing market takes center stage during ‘Bridging Blocks’ event
About a dozen residents participated in Thursday’s discussion inside the Walnut Street West Library in University City.
6 months ago
Bridging Blocks has Philadelphians focused on dispelling myths around immigration
Context and understanding was at the heart of Bridging Blocks’ latest talk, which addressed border policy and immigration during an election year.
6 months agoListen 1:03
WHYY’s Bridging Blocks discussion on reproductive rights finds common ground through diverse perspectives
Despite diverging viewpoints, attendees agreed that stronger support systems are needed for children and families.
6 months ago
WHYY News to host its first civic news conference May 3-4
The events are open to the public and free to attend, but registration is required. A panel will feature journalists implementing civic dialogue and community building.
6 months ago
Following Alabama’s controversial legislation on IVF procedures, Bridging Blocks hosts conversation on women’s reproductive rights
WHYY News hosted a conversation at the Chestnut Hill Library in Philadelphia to discuss the ruling in Alabama and the June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade.
6 months ago
Bridging Blocks event unearths the impact of Philly’s Mummers
The significance of Philadelphia’s Mummers tradition was the focal point of a WHYY News and Free Library of Philadelphia community discussion.
7 months ago
During a WHYY Bridging Blocks event, Mummers discuss the tradition’s legacy in Philadelphia and learning from past controversies
WHYY and the Free Library of Philadelphia held a Bridging Blocks discussion Thursday on the Mummers, and how they want to shape the tradition for future generations.
8 months agoListen 1:39
Youth homelessness is a community responsibility, Northeast Philly residents say in latest Bridging Blocks event
The nearly two-hour conversation centered on youth homelessness — a growing problem in the region, according to recent city data.
8 months agoListen 1:10
Bridging Blocks program at WHYY News promotes civil debate among neighbors
The discussions have tackled everything from voter turnout and preservation to ATVs and motorbikes.
10 months ago