Philly seniors who want to ‘age in place’ say challenges remain in urban environments
About 20% of people in Philadelphia are 60 and older, according to local data.Listen 1:08
More than half of the world’s population is living — and aging — in urban cities like Philadelphia, where an estimated 21% of people are 60 and older, according to census data.
Many residents say they want to “age in place,” meaning they want to stay in their own homes and communities as they get older. However, urban environments like Philadelphia are not always built with older adults in mind, and people could face issues with transportation, higher rents and gaps in social support.
Seniors and city advocates say improving the coordination of resources and programs, communication on educational opportunities, and options to socialize could one day lead to a more robust community of older adults in Philadelphia.
“As seniors, we’re all really in the same place,” said Sandra Harmon, outreach and community engagement specialist at the nonprofit Energy Coordinating Agency. “We talked about isolation, but sometimes the isolation is right here in our minds, because we don’t know or we don’t have access to other seniors.”
Harmon joined other Philadelphia residents, advocates and city leaders at the Parkway Central Library Tuesday for WHYY’s Bridging Blocks event focused on aging in the city.
Participants said it can be confusing to know where to find resources, information and services about support for older adults. Harmon said trying to figure it all out can, at times, feel lonely.
“I was amazed when I was talking to people who don’t know about social security and the rules for Medicare or other things that are entitlements to us at this time in our lives,” she said. “I’m walking away today to know that I am not by myself.”
Sometimes, the problem can come down to not knowing what kinds of assistance or support exist at all.
While at Tuesday’s event, Harmon shared that the nonprofit she works for helps people at risk of losing utilities like heat because of payment issues or broken systems.
Nan Alderson also attended the event for personal and professional reasons. She’s a program navigator for Clarifi, a nonprofit in Greater Philadelphia that works with the city to offer people financial literacy help, assistance with foreclosure and guidance on how to get low-interest loans for home repairs.
“All of the counseling we provide … could be a benefit for those who are aging,” Alderson said. “And seniors, they need help.”
Alderson said presenting this information in different formats and making it available in a one-stop-shop approach would go a long way among seniors.
“And in an accessible way,” she said. “So, you can use the QR codes, but you can also get printed material, you can find it easily for those who aren’t as digitally dexterous as a younger population.”
