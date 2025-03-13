From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

More than half of the world’s population is living — and aging — in urban cities like Philadelphia, where an estimated 21% of people are 60 and older, according to census data.

Many residents say they want to “age in place,” meaning they want to stay in their own homes and communities as they get older. However, urban environments like Philadelphia are not always built with older adults in mind, and people could face issues with transportation, higher rents and gaps in social support.

Seniors and city advocates say improving the coordination of resources and programs, communication on educational opportunities, and options to socialize could one day lead to a more robust community of older adults in Philadelphia.

“As seniors, we’re all really in the same place,” said Sandra Harmon, outreach and community engagement specialist at the nonprofit Energy Coordinating Agency. “We talked about isolation, but sometimes the isolation is right here in our minds, because we don’t know or we don’t have access to other seniors.”

Harmon joined other Philadelphia residents, advocates and city leaders at the Parkway Central Library Tuesday for WHYY’s Bridging Blocks event focused on aging in the city.

Bridging Blocks partners with the Free Library of Philadelphia to host community conversations across the city throughout the year.