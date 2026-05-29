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EMR, a multinational scrap metal recycling company with its U.S. headquarters in Camden, is pausing operations at its scrap metal shredder after a two-alarm fire at the facility in Camden’s Waterfront South neighborhood Friday morning, the company said.

Friday’s fire, which Camden County officials said sent smoke as far as Gloucester Township, is the latest of more than a dozen at EMR’s facilities in Camden in the past five years, according to the state of New Jersey’s lawsuit against the company filed earlier this year.

The company shreds junk cars, old appliances, construction materials and other scrap metal into small pieces that can be re-melted at a facility along the Delaware River. About an hour before EMR told WHYY News it would pause operations at its shredder facility, City of Camden and Camden County officials released a statement calling on the company to fully cease operations.

“We will not stand idly by while residents are exposed to fires on a regular basis and have to bear the burdens of an operation that clearly cannot function in a safe manner,” read a statement by Camden County spokesperson Dan Keashen on behalf of Camden County Commissioner Jeffrey Nash, City of Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen, State Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, Camden City Council President Angel Fuentes and Camden City Councilman Arthur Barclay.

The officials called on the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, state Department of Environmental Protection and “every other regulatory agency” to shut down EMR’s operations.

“We will no longer allow shelter in place alerts to go out because of another mishap in this scrap metal operation,” the statement read. “Enough is enough, we’ve heard the same stories before about lithium-ion batteries and their dangers, but that story line is old and irrelevant at this point.”

A massive four-alarm fire at the scrap metal shredder in February 2025 sent a plume of dark smoke billowing over the neighborhood and caused roughly 100 people in the surrounding community to evacuate their homes and stay at nearby hotels where EMR paid for rooms.

Friday’s fire started at EMR’s shredder facility around 2:50 a.m., according to a written statement from company spokesperson Jack Arksey. The company believes that a lithium ion battery caused the fire, Arksey said.

The fire burned in a large pile of scrap metal for several hours before the City of Camden Fire Department declared the blaze under control around 5 a.m, said Camden fire chief Jesse Flax. All of the city’s nine fire companies, which include about three dozen firefighters, responded to the fire, Flax said.

At 9:30 a.m., material inside the shredder building was smoldering, and the conveyor belt carrying scrap material into the shredder was operating intermittently.

Arksey said there were no injuries and no damage from Friday’s fire. He said in the statement that the company is choosing to pause operations at its shredder “to complete its investigation and address all relevant findings and completely cooperate and coordinate with the Mayor’s office and all relevant authorities.” He called on state and federal officials to establish “clear, enforceable” regulations on lithium-ion batteries.

“This incident is a reminder of the serious and growing challenge posed by lithium-ion batteries being improperly disposed of and finding their way into recyclable materials,” his statement read.