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A scrap metal recycling facility in the Waterfront South neighborhood of Camden has finished installing a new fire suppression system the company says will help prevent fires from getting out of control.

The new system is up and running at EMR’s scrap metal shredder more than a year after a massive, four-alarm fire burned for hours at the facility and temporarily displaced about 100 people.

The system will not prevent all fires from starting, said Joe Balzano, the CEO of EMR USA. But the new system will “allow us to dramatically control anything that could happen, so we [won’t] have the issues that we’ve had. You wouldn’t get to that scale.”

The company installed the system as part of a legal agreement approved by Camden City Council in August, which also included commitments to reimburse the Camden Fire Department for costs incurred during the fire and pay several million dollars into a fund that will make grants for nonprofits to support community needs. Some Camden residents and advocates opposed the agreement, saying the city’s negotiation process lacked transparency and community input.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office then sued EMR in January, accusing the company of failing to mitigate fire risk at its facilities and pointing to a history of at least a dozen fires at its facilities in Camden over the past five years. Another fire broke out at EMR’s shredder facility in February, according to the state’s updated lawsuit, and a barge carrying EMR’s scrap metal burned while traveling on the Delaware Bay in March.

How EMR’s new fire suppression system works

EMR installed thermal sensors that monitor the pile of old cars, appliances and other scrap metal as it waits to enter the shredder at its facility near Atlantic Avenue and Front Street.

When the sensors detect a hotspot in the pile warmer than 225 degrees Fahrenheit, four water cannons automatically point toward the hotspot and douse it with water. The system can also be operated manually. Workers can use a grapple claw to pick up the source material of the fire and spray it with a water cannon attached to the grapple, Balzano said.