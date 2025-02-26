Cyanide found in Tookany Creek after SPS Technologies fire in Jenkintown

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Testing by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection found cyanide in the Tookany Creek last week, following a massive fire at the SPS Technologies aerospace parts manufacturing facility in Jenkintown.

In surface water, most cyanide quickly evaporates as hydrogen cyanide, a highly poisonous gas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Testing showed levels of cyanide in Tookany Creek declining between last Tuesday and Wednesday, and did not detect any cyanide where the creek meets the Delaware River.

“There is no risk to drinking water,” a statement from the DEP read.

State environmental officials took samples of the Tookany Creek downstream from the SPS facility and at the Greenwood Avenue Bridge last Tuesday and Wednesday, days before the fire was officially extinguished. The levels of total cyanide and weak acid dissociable cyanide — a narrower group of cyanide forms — found Wednesday were an order of magnitude lower than the levels found the day before, indicating a “sharp dropoff in any contaminants of concern,” the DEP said.

SPS is working to prevent any more water used to put out the fire from entering Tookany Creek by pumping it into holding tanks and treating it in an on-site wastewater treatment facility, the DEP said in a press release Tuesday.