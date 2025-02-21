From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Since the fire at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown erupted Monday evening, local officials have issued numerous text alerts and press releases to keep the community informed. Early messages mentioned smoke, particulates and “concerns of air quality.” Officials have now declared the area safe, even as the fire continues to smolder.

But some residents say there was a lag in communication and lack of transparency about the chemicals stored at the manufacturing facility and the air monitoring process.

“I knew the kind of chemicals that were stored there,” said William Durphy, who used to work as a cook in the company’s cafeteria and whose grandfather worked at the facility for nearly 50 years. “I myself and other neighbors were outside during all this not knowing … it was Standard Pressed Steel that was on fire.”

He recalled watching black smoke rise from the facility Monday night.

“Plumes of black smoke and … ash were all coming directly at our houses,” he said.

It would be more than an hour before Durphy and other residents received an alert from ReadyMontco directing them to shelter in place.

“They should have evacuated us then,” Durphy said. “That’s when everything was cooking. … You could hear the 55 gallon drums popping. There was explosions all night.”

The changing guidance from officials over time should not cause residents to distrust the officials’ statements, said Arthur Frank, a professor of public health and medicine at Drexel University and member of Philadelphia’s Air Pollution Control Board. It’s common during public health emergencies to provide changing information as the situation evolves over time, Frank said.

At a press conference Thursday, officials said most of the chemicals onsite were stored in a facility that was spared from the blaze.