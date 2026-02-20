1 year after massive SPS Technologies fire, Montco commissioners applaud its return

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners is welcoming the rebuild of SPS Technologies a year after a huge fire reduced the facility in Abington to ash and rubble.

“All three of us just met with the SPS leadership — Dan Gear, the general manager, and Dave Dugan, the government relations head — and it’s great news that we are going to see the factory come back,” Commissioner Neil Makhija said at Thursday night’s meeting.

The century-old aerospace fastener facility went up in flames in February 2025, prompting a massive response from 68 fire companies.

The inferno burned for days before crews finally put out the embers. Commissioners Jamila Winder and Tom DiBello thanked first responders for their action in taming the blaze.

“No lives lost, no injuries and that just goes to show the professionalism and how fortunate we are with all our first responders, all our fire departments, and our neighboring counties that they just came together and worked as one huge united team,” DiBello said.