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An officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was injured Monday while attempting to take someone into custody, Stafford Township Police said.

According to Stafford Township Police, they received a call at 9:30 Monday morning for the incident, which happened on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in the Manahawkin section. They were informed that federal immigration officials were attempting to take someone in custody.

The person ICE was attempting to detain fled the area in a vehicle and then struck the agent with the vehicle, police said. That agent shot in response and hit the vehicle, according to Stafford Township Police.