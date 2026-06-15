Suspect allegedly hits ICE agent with vehicle, flees custody in Stafford Township, N.J.
The agent was injured after being struck by a vehicle by the suspect, who was getting away.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
An officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was injured Monday while attempting to take someone into custody, Stafford Township Police said.
According to Stafford Township Police, they received a call at 9:30 Monday morning for the incident, which happened on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in the Manahawkin section. They were informed that federal immigration officials were attempting to take someone in custody.
The person ICE was attempting to detain fled the area in a vehicle and then struck the agent with the vehicle, police said. That agent shot in response and hit the vehicle, according to Stafford Township Police.
The whereabouts of the suspect are unknown at this time.
It is not known what type of injury the agent has, nor is it known if the suspect was injured. The vehicle has not been located.
Stafford Township Police said they were not part of the ICE operation, in adherence to the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive, adding that it is not investigating the incident. The department has been managing traffic in the area.
ICE has not responded to a request for comment.
This story is developing.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.