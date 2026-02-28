Many questions remain unanswered after a law enforcement operation at a Trenton auto repair shop last week resulted in the arrest of three immigrant workers.

U.S. Marshals Service agents, assisted by Trenton police, went to Agudo’s Repair Shop on Feb. 20 with an arrest warrant for Eduardo Reyes. Trenton Police issued a press release stating that Reyes was wanted for assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident and endangering an injured victim after the vehicle he was allegedly driving hit a pedestrian and he left the scene. Police said Reyes was also wanted for failing to appear in court on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon in 2023.

Reyes was captured at a gas station near the repair shop after fleeing the scene, and authorities arrested two other individuals at the shop. Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told WHYY News he believes one of those individuals was also wanted for criminal activity. He said the U.S. Marshals Service turned those men over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Reyes is currently in ICE’s custody at a detention center.

“This was done without the involvement of Trenton Police,” he said. “I agree that ICE should follow the Constitution. And shame on them for picking up everyday workers. It’s unfortunate in this instance that the U.S. Marshalls cooperated with ICE.”

Part of the Trenton Police Department press release said officers did not request, direct or participate in any immigration enforcement action. “In accordance with the New Jersey Immigrant Trust Directive, the Trenton Police Department does not engage in civil immigration enforcement and did not contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding any individuals present at the time of the arrest,” the release states.

On Friday morning, immigrant rights group Resistencia en Accion held a press conference at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Trenton.

Ana Paola Pazmino, the executive director of the group, said law enforcement agents at the scene wore vests that read “Police” and “Marshals.”

“We know that ICE agents often wear these police vests and we are deeply concerned about the presence of federal agents operating in our community in that manner,” she said.

She said the garage had a “private property” sign that made it clear they could not enter, although federal agents with a court-ordered warrant can enter private property. She also said surveillance video shows one man was violently arrested.

“During the interaction agents discovered a security camera and covered it. Before doing so, the footage shows an officer forcefully pressing a man with his face against an industrial chemical shelf,” she said.

She described this as an excessive use of power and said, “regardless of allegations, law enforcement should not be using this force on people.”

Pazmino said that while one individual may have been wanted by police, the other two who were arrested had no criminal records, were denied due process, and remain in ICE custody.

She said the behavior of law enforcement agents raises serious constitutional concerns.

“Our local government has the responsibility to protect the people who live and work in this community, they have the responsibility to ensure that federal immigration enforcement does not operate in ways that violate rights under their watch,” Pazmino said.

She called on local officials to conduct a full and transparent review of what took place and make a statement that clarifies any coordination between police and ICE.

Under New Jersey law, municipal governments and police departments do not have the authority to block U.S. Marshals and ICE agents from serving warrants and making arrests.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mikie Sherrill launched a Know York Rights online portal, where residents can upload cellphone videos of ICE activity. She said the information will help the state spot patterns and be used to hold ICE agents accountable. The portal also provides information for individuals and businesses that have interactions with ICE.