Hundreds of people marched in the bitter cold from Philadelphia’s City Hall to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Chinatown on Monday to demand federal immigration agents withdraw from U.S. cities, including Philadelphia.

The demonstration joined a wave of protests after federal immigration officers shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis on Saturday, just weeks after an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good in the city and an off-duty ICE officer fatally shot Keith Porter in Los Angeles.

“We’re not going to let this stand,” said Timour Kamran, a resident of North Philadelphia and member of the Philadelphia branch of the Party of Socialism and Liberation who helped organize the protest. “The people of the United States are opposed to this kind of brutal police violence.”