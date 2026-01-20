From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

In one of his last acts as New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy on Monday signed one of three bills designed to protect immigrants from federal immigration raids. Murphy declined to sign two other measures, including one that would codify the Immigrant Trust Directive, first implemented by then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in 2018.

Murphy declines to codify Immigrant Trust Directive and sign Privacy Protection Act

Murphy said he was concerned that codifying the Immigrant Trust Directive would open up the Garden State to a new court challenge that would go before judges who may not render the same decision as when Grewal’s original directive survived court challenges.

“Renewed litigation would also put our time-tested Immigrant Trust Directive at risk, endangering hundreds of thousands of immigrants in New Jersey in one fell swoop,” he said in a statement. “Re-opening the door to judiciary scrutiny of our State’s immigration policies, combined with the Trump Administration’s increasingly targeted actions against states and cities, is a recipe for disaster for our immigrant brothers and sisters and puts them in greater danger.”

Murphy said his administration found “a drafting oversight” on the Privacy Protection Act that “could create significant complications when it comes to advancing our shared goal of protecting New Jersey’s immigrant communities.”

“I deeply wish there was sufficient time left to correct this issue, but it is not possible due to the expiration of the legislative session,” he said in a statement. Murphy is leaving the Legislature with recommended amendments to the bill, hoping that the measures would be reintroduced in the new session.

Murphy did not veto the two bills outright. He declined to sign them into law, allowing them to expire because they were passed within the last 10 days of the legislative session, known as a “pocket veto.”