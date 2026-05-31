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In a music landscape increasingly shaped by algorithm-generated playlists — flattened, bland and built for clicks — Philadelphia psychedelic folk-rock band Henbane is carving out a more colorful and provocative sound.

The five-piece band filters traditional British folk music through exploratory jams, basement experimentation and years spent in the trenches of Philly’s underground music world.

Their combined decades of experience have led them to a milestone: Henbane has completed recording and mixing its debut album and hopes to release it in the coming months.

The band draws deeply from the same well as late ’60s and early ’70s British folk-rock legends Fairport Convention and Pentangle. They are not a tribute act, however. They treat those traditions as raw material and put their own stamp on them. Old ballads get stretched into mesmerizing excursions, alternating between quiet contemplative beauty and expansive, rollicking jams.

Finding the right bandmates

The band, which started in 2022 with drummer Scott Verrastro and bassist Griffin Vernor Drutchas at its core, has evolved into a tightly connected five-piece lineup featuring guitarist John Comune, violinist John Coursey and vocalist Eva Sheppard.

Verrastro said it can be hard to find the right mix of personnel for a project like Henbane because many musicians are “too sterile and risk-avoidant, or they don’t have the capacity to play really refined and beautifully.” But the right combination can hone a conventional composition just as skillfully as it can explore an esoteric improvisation, he said.

It’s been a long time coming, Verrastro said.

“I’m an obsessive with U.K. folk and things like Fairport Convention and Pentangle and that whole scene,” he said. “I’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time.”

Henbane shines most brightly in that narrow space between strict discipline and the collapse of all barriers. It’s common for a song to begin with careful precision before morphing into feral free-form improvisation.

The chemistry within the band was built over years building relationships in Philadelphia’s underground scene. Comune has played with Verrastro for years in the heavy psych trio Bitter Wish. Sheppard’s father, Jesse, plays with Verrastro in the Heavy Lidders.

“There’s a lot of history among us, even before this band got together,” Coursey said. “Even outside of this band, we’re playing with each other in other projects. That comes through, I think, in our performances and how we play together.”

Coursey also plays with Verrastro and Drutchas in experimental psych improv band Kohoutek.

Verrastro describes Henbane as a “family band,” with plenty of collaboration and enduring friendships among the members.

“We’re basically three Gen X dudes, a millennial dude and a Gen Z lady who are all friends,” he said.

For Drutchas, the first glimpse of Henbane emerged while performing Fairport Convention’s version of the song “A Sailor’s Life” with a previous group he was in. They were consciously “trying to mix the more sludgy psych stuff with folk.”