Philly band Walnut Brain takes humble diddley bow from earliest days of blues to modern psychedelic improvisation

The experimental duo known as Walnut Brain is part of a Philadelphia music scene so underground it might rightly be considered to inhabit the city’s sub-basement.

It’s easy to be transfixed by the band’s psychedelic drone. Their hypnotic rhythms, which they create with a diddley bow and a “randomly tuned” electric guitar, ground them firmly in the city’s experimental music traditions.

Steve Heise and Alina Josan, who have been partners for many years, say they bonded over their similar fascination with underground music. They say they never set out to start a band. But then they made an album together. On accident.

The pair recently discussed their artistic convergence, and the birth of that first album.

“We were just messing around, not thinking anyone would ever hear it,” Heise said. “We had jammed together maybe once or twice before that at home, but that’s it.”

Last fall, the pair took a guitar, a few effects pedals, a small amp and a handmade diddley bow with them on a weekend cabin excursion in the Catskills. They hit “record” on a portable digital recorder and didn’t stop.

“Pretty much all those songs were written on the spot,” Heise says.

That informal session in the Catskills became the bulk of their eventual release, “Weird Wire,” which they casually posted on Bandcamp in August.

Neither Heise nor Josan expected a community response, but within weeks, Philadelphia underground fixtures Emily Robb and Richie Charles had become, as Heise puts it, “our two biggest fans.”

For Josan, who had long admired Charles’ Petty Bunco label, which released the album, the sudden attention was surreal.

“It was mind-blowing,” Josan said.