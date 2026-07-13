Cheltenham will appoint Jonathan Altshul as township manager
Jonathan Altshul most recently served as the town manager of Newington, Connecticut.
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The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners will appoint Jonathan Altshul as the new township manager during Wednesday night’s meeting.
“I am excited to serve the entire Cheltenham Township community—its residents, its neighborhoods, its businesses, its Board of Commissioners, and the dedicated team at the Township,” Altshul said in a press release.
Altshul, a University of Michigan alumnus, spent time in Slovenia teaching English after graduating from college. He returned to the United States and earned his master’s degree in public policy from Indiana University Bloomington.
He then worked in the U.S. Government Accountability Office as an analyst. Altshul transitioned to county government administration as a financial analyst in Arlington, Virginia. He later became a policy consultant in Delaware.
Altshul also taught as adjunct faculty at West Chester University. In 2012, he was hired as the director of finance for East Goshen Township in Chester County. In 2018, he became an assistant township manager.
From 2020 to 2024, Altshul served as township manager of nearby Westtown Township. Since 2024, Altshul has been serving as the town manager of Newington, Connecticut.
“Having spent the majority of the past 17 years living in the Delaware Valley, I’ve always admired the Township for its rich history, diverse and tight-knit population, charming architecture and vibrant business community,” he said. “I look forward to building connections across the community to ensure that Cheltenham remains on a sustainable path and continues to be one of the premier municipalities in greater Philadelphia in which to live, work and play.”
In the release, Cheltenham’s commissioners said the board is “confident in the process that led to this appointment and appreciates the input received from all those who shaped it.”
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