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The Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners will appoint Jonathan Altshul as the new township manager during Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I am excited to serve the entire Cheltenham Township community—its residents, its neighborhoods, its businesses, its Board of Commissioners, and the dedicated team at the Township,” Altshul said in a press release.

Altshul, a University of Michigan alumnus, spent time in Slovenia teaching English after graduating from college. He returned to the United States and earned his master’s degree in public policy from Indiana University Bloomington.

He then worked in the U.S. Government Accountability Office as an analyst. Altshul transitioned to county government administration as a financial analyst in Arlington, Virginia. He later became a policy consultant in Delaware.

Altshul also taught as adjunct faculty at West Chester University. In 2012, he was hired as the director of finance for East Goshen Township in Chester County. In 2018, he became an assistant township manager.