Cheltenham Township passes ban on single-use plastic bags

Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday night which bans the sale or distribution of single-use plastic bags at local retailers.

The ban calls for any paper bag alternatives to contain at least 40% recycled content. There’s also a $0.10 fee on non-reusable alternative bags. Any retailer who violates the ordinance is subject to fines.

The new law takes effect in January 2024, but retailers will have a 90-day adjustment period. With this move, Cheltenham became the first municipality in Pennsylvania in 2023 to enact legislation to reduce plastic use, following a flurry of similar bans across the suburbs in 2022.

Faran Savitz, a Zero Waste Advocate with PennEnvironment, said the township is the 16th municipality in Pennsylvania to take action to reduce the usage of single-use plastics. The organization has been assisting communities, like Ambler and Radnor, in enacting plastic restrictions.

“It’s a great first step. We know there are a bunch of other townships and boroughs that are looking to do similar actions, but it’s awesome to see them join,” Savitz said.

PennEnvironment, which worked with Cheltenham to write legislation, estimates that township residents use 13.7 million single-use plastic bags each year. Many of these bags end up as harmful pollution in the environment.