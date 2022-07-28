Media Borough becomes latest Philly-area community to ban plastic bags and straws

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Media Borough has become the latest suburban community around Philadelphia in recent months to enact a ban.

Starting January 2023, Media businesses will be prohibited from offering single-use plastic shopping bags, plastic straws, and drink stirrers to customers.

Businesses will have the option to provide patrons with paper bags that have at least 40% recycled paper stock or reusable bags. A 10-cent fee could be added to the customer’s receipt for the use of a paper bag at the discretion of the business. The borough is urging customers to take their own reusable bags when they shop.

Commercial establishments that fail to comply with the ordinance after July 2023 will receive a written warning and additional infractions will lead to fines of up to $300.

“We just think it’s best for the environment, best for the people of Media, and something that the business leaders in Media will be able to enforce in their own operations,” Borough Councilmember Mark Paikoff said.