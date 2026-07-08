Haverford Township debuts municipal-wide curbside composting program

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Starting July 13, Haverford Township residents can participate in a new, free curbside service: municipal-wide composting.

Every Monday when the township typically collects yard waste, the Sanitation Division of the Haverford Township Public Works Department will also pick up food waste for composting at Kitchen Harvest in Linvilla Orchards.

All that residents have to do is find a 5-gallon bucket with a tight-fitting lid, line it with a paper bag and fill it with accepted food waste. They can use the same bucket by rinsing and repeating the steps the following week.

Township Manager David Burman estimates the voluntary program could slash household refuse from the typical waste stream by about 30%.

“It’s not every day you get to offer a new service to your township residents, do something positive for the environment and also potentially reduce costs — because we’re seeing that actually it costs less to divert the food waste and organic waste out of our regular trash collection,” said Judy Trombetta, president of Haverford Township Board of Commissioners.

Haverford held a yellow bucket and composting kit giveaway event June 14. Since then, the township has been disseminating the leftover buckets on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can pick one up at the township building.

“We have about 500 left,” Burman said Tuesday. “They’re going fast.”