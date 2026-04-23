Delco is backing a regional youth detention center, 5 years after abuse allegations shuttered its own

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County Council on Wednesday night voted unanimously in favor of a resolution authorizing participation in a regional youth detention center.

The county is in conversation with Berks, Dauphin, Lackawanna and Lehigh counties.

“I think it’s an excellent solution for one of the more pressing aspects of our criminal justice system and it’s not perfect,” Councilmember Christine Reuther said. “Rarely is it perfect.”

The proposed cost-sharing agreement would develop the existing facility at 1261 County Welfare Road in Bern Township, Berks County, into a regional facility. Together, partner counties would run a new organization called the Southeast Youth Detention Agency.

Chris Welsh, interim Chief of Social Services and Community Programs, championed the potential partnership when speaking to the council — despite being one of the biggest reasons Delaware County no longer has a juvenile detention facility of its own.

“The trend away from taking kids out of their homes towards giving them services within the community has greatly decreased the need here in Delaware County and across the commonwealth for secure detention facilities,” Welsh said. “But a greatly decreased need is not the same thing as no need.”

Abuse allegations shutter old Delco juvenile detention center

In March 2021, then-County President Judge Kevin Kelly vacated the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center, or DCJDC, after the Delaware County Public Defender’s Office sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services detailing explosive allegations of “physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by staff.”

Welsh, then the chief public defender, stood side by side with the whistleblowers, calling for immediate action to remedy the situation. Child advocacy groups demanded the state permanently shutter the center.

DCJDC was a 66-bed pre-trial detention facility in Lima, Pennsylvania, for children and youth ages 10 to 18, operated by the county court system.

At the time of the facility’s closing, just four kids were being held there, according to Welsh. Then-Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro impaneled a grand jury to investigate the allegations. Despite unmasking a cover-up, a culture of violence and “sexually inappropriate conduct” by staff, the grand jury chose not to recommend criminal charges.

For the past five years, the facility has sat empty. Although Delaware County Council previously expressed a desire in February 2023 to demolish DCJDC and replace it with a new facility, that plan never came to fruition.