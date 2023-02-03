Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Delaware County officials are moving forward with plans to reestablish a juvenile detention center — but not before knocking down the shuttered facility that is still standing.

“The facility is not reopening in its rubble. We will be building a new facility, one that has no similarities to the old model,” Councilmember Kevin Madden said.

Madden said county officials are taking their time to ensure things are done properly. He expects a new facility to open up in 2025 at the earliest.

“The best way to imagine it is more of an academy, a school, a place where youth who have been troubled, who have been traumatized for the most part, we look at them as the still molding brains that they are and give them a chance to break the cycle that they that found themselves in to a point of need for detention,” Madden said.

Care, Not Control, an organization dedicated to youth justice advocacy, criticized Delaware County officials for their plans to reestablish a youth detention center and state officials for greenlighting the resurrection of the Glen Mills Schools under a new name.

“Once again, Delaware County officials prove they are missing the point. Demolishing the former juvenile detention center in Lima to build a new facility will not erase the abuse and trauma that occurred there,” the organization’s leaders said in a written statement. “We call on officials to stop repeating the same mistakes expecting different results. Whether it’s Lima or Glen Mills, Delaware County needs to do better to protect children.”