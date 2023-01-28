Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.

Located in Delaware County, the Glen Mills Schools was once the nation’s oldest all-boys reformatory school before an avalanche of abuse allegations spanning decades led to its closure in 2019.

The Clock Tower Schools, which includes eight individuals with ties to Glen Mills, has been trying to open on the grounds since July 2021. The two entities share a phone number, address, and attorney. The state Department of Human Services denied the Clock Tower Schools application for licensure in April 2022, which prompted the nonprofit to file an appeal.

Now, DHS has shifted its stance on the Clock Tower Schools’ attempt to revive Glen Mills.

In a written statement to WHYY News, DHS spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said the settlement sets new parameters to allow both DHS and an independent body to monitor the facility.

“We thoroughly review every license application to assess the applicant’s ability to safely operate a child residential program, and in this instance, DHS determined that a settlement agreement with Clock Tower Schools is the appropriate path forward,” Cwalina said. “This innovative settlement agreement sets a new standard for oversight and accountability and it will provide DHS with additional safeguards to ensure every child is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

DHS entered into the settlement agreement on Jan. 13 — just days before the Chester County Intermediate Unit reached its own settlement with hundreds of students who experienced physical and emotional abuse at Glen Mills.

Legal action is ongoing between former students and the lawsuit’s other defendants, which include former employees of Glen Mills Schools, and officials with DHS and the state Department of Education. In addition to abuse, the lawsuit also claims that the school violated students’ education rights.

DHS has granted the Clock Tower Schools a provisional two-year license to operate its residential and day treatment programs. The state is also mandating the Clock Tower Schools pay for an independent monitor, Justice By Design.