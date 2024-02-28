From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The new head of Tiger Woods’ Learning Lab plans to use her experience as a West Philadelphia elementary school principal to guide the education program at the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course.

Meredith Foote, a veteran educator who taught school in Philadelphia and Newark, was named executive director of TGR Learning Lab in July. Previously, Foote was principal of Overbrook Educational Center for nine years.

“I have really strong existing relationships with the students and parents at my former school along with strong relationships with the school district and other principals,” said Foote, who started her career at Teach for America.

According to Foote, the TGR Learning Lab at the golf course will be modeled after its flagship lab in Anaheim, Calif., an educational enrichment program founded by Woods in 1996 that teaches high tech skills such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and video game design, along with golf course design and management. It also provides tutoring and guidance on applying for college and financial aid.

“We are going to replicate all of the wonderful things that are going on there and provide additional programming that is unique to the needs of the Philadelphia community,” Foote said. “Right now, we are serving students in grades second, third and fourth grades at two local elementary schools by providing after school math tutoring.”

According to the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University, students who regularly receive tutoring see a benefit equivalent to between three to fifteen months of additional schooling.

The goal of the lab is to serve students in grades first through twelfth, with a focus on fifth through twelfth, Foote said.

The lab prioritizes students who live closest to the golf course, she said, with the goal to serve about 4,500 young people a year.

“TGR Foundation has three pillars that we’re focused on. The first is Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) educational enrichment; the second is health and well-being; and the third is college and career readiness,” Foote said. “Our ultimate goal is to empower youth to pursue their passions through education and for every student that goes through the program to have a post-secondary actionable plan.”