Jones amended the bill several times before it passed Thursday. The first change lowered the maximum building height in the proposed overlay, which in addition to the steep slope exemption allows for taller netting, fences, and buildings. A second change put an end date on the steep slope exemption. A final amendment last week prevents permanent structures from being built on steep slopes and adds requirements around environmental monitoring and engagement.

“We welcome the amendments,” said Lawrence Szmulowicz, a resident of the Cobbs Creek neighborhood and member of the activist group Cobbs Creek Environmental Justice, during Thursday’s public comment period. “They are a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, the amendments do not resolve the core problem with the bill.”

The West Conshohocken-based Cobbs Creek Foundation is leasing the course from the city and investing over $65 million to renovate the defunct, historically significant property.

The project will include a new driving range, short course, 18-hole championship course able to host PGA Tour events, restaurant, and education center — with community programming. The Cobbs Creek Foundation also plans to restore the creeks that run through the property and create dozens of acres of wetlands, to fix chronic flooding at the site.

But last spring, residents were outraged to find hundreds of trees cut down on the property.The Cobbs Creek Foundation has since promised to plant 1,500 new trees, shrubs, and other plants on the site, plus fund the planting of hundreds of trees offsite through TreePhilly. But critics argue newly planted trees are not as good as old ones.

Among the loudest voices against the steep slope exemption at earlier meetings were residents of the Eastwick neighborhood, located downstream from the golf course along the Cobbs Creek. Residents worried the project could exacerbate the already devastating flooding there.

A contractor for the Cobbs Creek Foundation and a representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection told the Planning Commission late last month that the project is not likely to make downstream flooding worse.

The Planning Commission voted to approve an earlier version of the bill, which acted as a recommendation to City Council.