Proposed zoning overlay for Cobbs Creek Golf Course changed again

A controversial bill that would exempt the renovation of a public golf course in Philadelphia from rules meant to prevent erosion has been amended again.

Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr., the bill’s sponsor, introduced changes Thursday that further limit the exemption and add monitoring and reporting requirements, a week after he added a time limit to the bill. He said the latest amendment came from conversations with nearby community groups.

“By entering into these dialogues, we have learned a thing or two about environmental justice, and what it truly means,” he said. “Sometimes in a contentious environment or legislation, you can learn if you listen to each other.”

The more than $65 million renovation of the defunct, city-owned Cobbs Creek Golf Course by a private foundation will include a new education center, restaurant, driving range, short course, and 18-hole championship course able to host PGA Tour events. The Cobbs Creek Foundation also hopes to fix chronic flooding at the site by restoring the stream banks and beds of over three miles of creeks on the property and creating dozens of acres of wetlands.