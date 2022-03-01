Dead tree trunks, some dozens of feet long, littered parts of the Cobbs Creek Golf Course on the western edge of the city on Sunday. Stumps — some as large as four feet wide — dotted the hilly landscape.

Neighbors, park users, and environmental advocates are raising the alarm about the removal of hundreds of trees by the private foundation that’s leasing the land from the city to renovate it into a PGA event-ready public golf course.

“I was heartbroken,” said Bari Turner, a nearby homeowner in the Overbrook section, who described a scene of total devastation after visiting the site last week. “Tears literally came to my eyes.”

The city has approved permits for the Cobbs Creek Foundation to clear “some, but not all” trees from a quarter — or close to 90 acres — of the 350-acre property, said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation spokesperson Maita Soukup. Two permits to remove additional trees from some steep slopes on the property are pending a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing. As of Sunday, nearly all trees had been cut down between Indian Creek, Cardington Road, and a section of Cobbs Creek near the center of the property, many right along the waterways.

The 30-year, renewable lease agreement the city finalized with the Cobbs Creek Foundation in December aims to expand and improve golfing opportunities at the course, which closed in 2020 over safety concerns, after erosion and flooding damaged its greens and fairways, and a 2016 fire destroyed the course’s historic clubhouse. A new nine-hole course, short course, and 18-hole championship course capable of hosting PGA Tour events are expected to open to the public at Cobbs Creek in 2024. The Foundation plans to restore the course to its 1916 design.

To do this, the Foundation must remove “several hundred trees” to reconfigure the course, according to the lease agreement. Michael Rodriguez of Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy, who is handling public relations for the Foundation, said in an email that much of the vegetation throughout the property is of “poor ecological value,” entangled in invasive shrubs and vines, or being undercut by eroding stream banks. The Foundation did not accommodate PlanPhilly’s request for an interview.

“All efforts are being made to leave high-quality vegetation intact and avoid tree clearing unless necessary,” Rodriguez wrote.

But the removal of so many trees seems to run counter to the city’s own goals. The Philly Tree Plan the Parks Department is currently finalizing aims to increase tree cover in the city from roughly 20% to 30% within 30 years, and is expected to recommend stronger requirements for developers around tree replacement. Asked whether officials in the Parks Department agree with the Foundation’s assessment of the trees it cut down at the Cobbs Creek Golf Course, Soukup echoed the Foundation’s points.

But local naturalists and park users disagree. Many of the trees cut were mature native species, including tulip poplars, American sycamores, oaks, and sugar maples, said production arborist George Pushkal, a member of the Philadelphia Mycology Club who visited the site last week.

“It seemed like a lot of the trees that they were cutting down were [for] more like aesthetic reasons,” he said. “Having worked at golf courses myself … they love single-standing trees, like specimen trees or whatever, they love just leaving that and then clear-cutting everything else around it.”

Neighbors and park users say the overgrown course, which borders Haddington Woods, was home to a wide variety of plants and animals, including foxes, dozens of species of birds, edible plants like spicebush and black cherries that tasted “just like candy,” and huge hen-of-the-woods mushrooms.

“The Cobbs Creek Golf Course is actually just about as biodiverse as the [John Heinz National] Wildlife Refuge,” said Ro Maurer, a Cobbs Creek resident and frequent user of the park with the Cobbs Creek Ambassadors, which organizes cleanups of the park, the Wild Foodies of Philly and the mycology club. “It was like a living classroom back there that was free and open to the public.”