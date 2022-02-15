After much delay, Cobbs Creek school to transform asphalt lot into green space

After years of planning and pandemic-related delays, a student-designed schoolyard in West Philadelphia will soon become reality.

The project at the Add B. Anderson School in Cobbs Creek will transform a dangerous piece of asphalt in the schoolyard into a modern recreational facility with play equipment.

Principal Laurena Zeller says third-grade students worked on the transformation as a class project four years ago.

“We deserve this as a school, we deserve this as a community, and I thank you for not giving up on this dream and ensuring that this happens,” Zeller told attendees at a Tuesday press conference.