Twelve-year-old Freddie is on a mission: to see as many AMAZING art spaces and meet as many AMAZING artists as possible this summer. With the help of her cousin Ty, a few tips from her eccentric Grandma Tilly, and a ride from Hildegard or Uncle Mars, Freddie goes on amazing art missions and documents what she learns in The Infinite Art

Hunt

Premiering July 3rd at 11:30am o WHYY-TV.