Comic Books & Sonic Sable
Freddie's visit to a comic artist shows her that every day people can take a stand.
When Freddie’s best friend Sable is faced with a bully, she decides to give up her dream of creating a comic book. Freddie visits Amalgam Comics to learn about sequential art and people who stood up for the things they belived in with artist Eric Battle. Freddie takes what she’s learned back to her friend and together they create a super solution to Sable’s dilema.
