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The mid-Atlantic region is expected to see lower than average hurricane activity this year, according to predictions by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service.

NOAA officials predict eight to 14 named storms, of which three to six could become hurricanes. During a news conference Thursday, the agency said it predicts one to three major hurricanes to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricanes have wind speeds above 74 mph, while major hurricane winds top 111 mph. The predictions are for formation, not landfall. In 2025, five hurricanes formed in the Atlantic, but none made landfall in the U.S.

The expected decrease in typical storm activity is due to El Niño, which NOAA officials said has a 98% chance of forming this summer. El Niño is expected to bring strong atmospheric winds, known as shear, which act to break up the formation of hurricanes.

“Although El Niño’s impact in the Atlantic Basin can often suppress hurricane development, there is still uncertainty in how each season will unfold,” Ken Graham, NOAA’s National Weather Service Director, said.

Graham encouraged residents to prepare despite the outlook for a less intense season.

“There’s no such thing as ‘just a’ Cat 1, just a tropical storm, ‘just a’ Cat 2,” he said, referring to the intensity ratings of a storm, or categories. “You got to look at the size, the forward motion, little wiggles matter on the impacts. Even the smallest storm, if it’s slow enough and big enough, it’s going to be catastrophic flooding and storm surge,” Graham said.

Graham said more than half of the storm-related deaths over the past 10 years were caused by flooding, most of which were people who died while trapped in their cars.

“I don’t think the public fully realizes that 6 inches of fast-moving water will knock you off your feet,” Graham said. “Twelve inches will carry most cars away, and even people that think ‘I got some big giant SUV.’ Well guess what? About a couple of feet of water will wash that one away too.”

It doesn’t take a hurricane-level storm to cause deadly flooding. In July 2023, seven people, including two young children, died in Bucks County after a flash flood trapped their vehicles along Washington Crossing Road in Upper Makefield Township.

Graham said the category and the name of storms are not what people should pay attention to, but rather to the impacts forecasters say will come with them.